HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priests begin hunger strike at Syro Malabar Church headquarters

August 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Father Kuriakose Mundadan and Father Sebastian Thalian on strike at St. Thomas Mount, the headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church, in Kochi on Tuesday.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan and Father Sebastian Thalian on strike at St. Thomas Mount, the headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church, in Kochi on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed in the Syro Malabar Church headquarters at St. Thomas Mount here on Tuesday where a synod of bishops of the Church was on, as two priests who had gone there to meet the papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil reportedly decided to embark on a hunger strike on the premises, following which the police removed them from there on a complaint by the church authorities.

A press release issued by the church said the archbishop had invited two priests – Fr. Kuriakose Mundadan and Fr. Sebastian Thalian to St. Thomas Mount for discussions. They were accompanied by Fr. Rajan Punnakkal and Fr. Sajo Padayatti, who announced on social media that they would go on hunger strike, after having met the archbishop. The police intervened and removed Fr. Mundadan and Fr. Thalian who went on a strike at the premises to ensure “smooth progress” of the synod, it said.

Meanwhile, Fr. Mundadan and Fr. Thalian said the hunger strike was in protest against four young priests who were removed from the minor seminary by Archbishop Andrews Thazath and told to go to the ‘priests’ home’, after they refused to offer unified mass. The action was unethical, unjust, and against the wishes of 5.50 lakh devotees. The strike would continue until they were reinstated, they said.

They added that the threat to suspend priests who offered holy mass in 450 parishes on Sunday while facing the congregation too was condemnable. The papal delegate’s direction to “close down” churches where “attempts” to offer unified mass had to be given up was yet another example of devotees being unable to offer the mandatory Sunday mass.

The synod had begun on Monday, amidst simmering tension between the church authorities and the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) – a combine of priests, religious and lay people, on the issue of offering unified mass in churches under the Ernakulam archdiocese. A vast majority of parishes in the archdiocese did not celebrate the unified mass that the Synod had directed on Sunday, a deadline that had been fixed by the papal delegate.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.