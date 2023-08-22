Priests begin hunger strike at Syro Malabar Church headquarters

August 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Tension prevailed in the Syro Malabar Church headquarters at St. Thomas Mount here on Tuesday where a synod of bishops of the Church was on, as two priests who had gone there to meet the papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil reportedly decided to embark on a hunger strike on the premises, following which the police removed them from there on a complaint by the church authorities.

A press release issued by the church said the archbishop had invited two priests – Fr. Kuriakose Mundadan and Fr. Sebastian Thalian to St. Thomas Mount for discussions. They were accompanied by Fr. Rajan Punnakkal and Fr. Sajo Padayatti, who announced on social media that they would go on hunger strike, after having met the archbishop. The police intervened and removed Fr. Mundadan and Fr. Thalian who went on a strike at the premises to ensure “smooth progress” of the synod, it said.

Meanwhile, Fr. Mundadan and Fr. Thalian said the hunger strike was in protest against four young priests who were removed from the minor seminary by Archbishop Andrews Thazath and told to go to the ‘priests’ home’, after they refused to offer unified mass. The action was unethical, unjust, and against the wishes of 5.50 lakh devotees. The strike would continue until they were reinstated, they said.

They added that the threat to suspend priests who offered holy mass in 450 parishes on Sunday while facing the congregation too was condemnable. The papal delegate’s direction to “close down” churches where “attempts” to offer unified mass had to be given up was yet another example of devotees being unable to offer the mandatory Sunday mass.

The synod had begun on Monday, amidst simmering tension between the church authorities and the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) – a combine of priests, religious and lay people, on the issue of offering unified mass in churches under the Ernakulam archdiocese. A vast majority of parishes in the archdiocese did not celebrate the unified mass that the Synod had directed on Sunday, a deadline that had been fixed by the papal delegate.