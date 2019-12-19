Priest seek continuation of liturgical tradition

A meeting of the college of priests (presbyterium) of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly here on Tuesday decided to seek the permission of the Synod of Bishops of the Church to continue with the practice of the celebrants facing the congregation while celebrating Mass.

Around 260 priests participated in the first presbyterium after Archbishop Antony Kariyil took charge as Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese.

The meeting of the priests discussed the ideas of those opposing and supporting the practice of the Mass being celebrated facing the congregation. The meeting was of the view that even a move to achieve liturgical unity within the church could lead to some confusion, said a statement issued at the end of the meet here.

The priests also felt that if the Synod decided against the practice, it could lead to problems. A seven-member committee of priests has been constituted to make suggestions on the issue.