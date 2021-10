KOCHI

20 October 2021 18:12 IST

The Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch arrested a priest who was accused of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested is Sibi Varghese, 32, of Varapuzha. He was a co-vicar at a church in Kochi. He had been hiding in various States.

A team led by district Crime Branch DySP V. Rajeev made the arrest.

