Priest from Kerala appointed member of dicastery for Christian unity

October 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Father Gigimon Puthuveettilkalam S.J. has been appointed a member of the international theological commission of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity. The appointment is for a period of five years.

The dicastery, based in Rome and working under the Pope, is engaged in theological dialogues with orthodox churches outside the Roman Catholic fold.

Father Puthuveettilkalam entered the religious order Society of Jesus in 2001. He hails from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district and was ordained a priest in 2017 August.

