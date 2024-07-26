ADVERTISEMENT

Priest found dead in Kochi

Published - July 26, 2024 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Catholic priest was found dead at the vicar’s residence next to St. George Forane Church at Vazhakkulam on July 25 morning.

The deceased was identified as Father Joseph Kuzhikanniyil, 65, of Meenkunnam. Prime facie, it appears to be a suicide, said the police. According to them, the incident probably occurred between 9.15 p.m. on July 23 and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Church authorities, the priest was initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later to a private hospital at Muvattupuzha where the death was confirmed.

The Vazhakkulam police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

