KOCHI

23 February 2020 23:55 IST

A young priest died, while two others swam to safety, after their boat sank in the Periyar on Sunday night.

The victim, Fr. John Padinjattuvayalil, 32, from Muvattupuzha and others were returning after visiting a church-related project when the accident occurred. The body was fished out late at night, Oonukal police said.

