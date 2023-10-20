Priest donates organ to ailing sister

October 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A 31-year-old Catholic priest donated one of his kidneys to his 27-year-old sister as the transplant procedure was successfully held at the Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva on September 4.

Father Ebi Poruthoor, who is currently vicar of St. Antony’s Church at Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district, donated one of his kidneys to his sister Bini Maria, a member of the Marian province of the Holy Family congregation.

Doctors advised transplant in view of her elevated creatinine levels. Sr. Bini had been undergoing dialysis since 2002. She had to undergo dialysis thrice a week owing to the worsening situation. The transplant was carried out by a team led by Dr. Jose Thomas and Dr. Balagopal Nair, according to a release.

