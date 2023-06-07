ADVERTISEMENT

Priest donates kidney

June 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

James Kunthara CMI (in an off-green kurta), the priest who donated his kidney, along with the medical team at the hospital.

Catholic priest James Kunthara CMI, rector of the Pope John Paul II Minor Seminary at Neeleswaram, Malayattoor, has donated his kidney to Jojo Jose, a young manager of a hotel near Angamaly, who was diagnosed with acute renal failure.

The family of Mr. Jose had waited desperately to find a suitable donor through the Mrithasanjeevani scheme. It was at that time that Father Kunthara, learning about the plight of Mr. Jose from his brother-in-law and seminarian Thomas Chittuparamban, came forward to offer his kidney.

Dr. Jose Thomas, consultant nephrologist at Rajagiri Hospital, confirmed the suitability of Father Kunthara’s kidney for transplant. Both Father Kunthara and Mr. Jose were admitted to the hospital on May 10. The transplant was successfully done on May 17 by a team led by Dr. Jose Thomas. The others in the medical team were Dr. Balagopal Nair, Dr. Sneha P. Simon, Dr. Appu Jose, Dr. Sachin George, and Dr. Shalini Ramakrishmanan, said a communication here. Mr. Jose has since been discharged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US