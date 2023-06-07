HamberMenu
Priest donates kidney

June 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The priest (in an off-green kurta) who donated his kidney along with the medical team at the hospital.

The priest (in an off-green kurta) who donated his kidney along with the medical team at the hospital.

Catholic priest James Kunthara CMI, rector of the Pope John Paul II Minor Seminary at Neeleswaram, Malayattoor, has donated his kidney to Jojo Jose, a young manager of a hotel near Angamaly, who was diagnosed with acute renal failure.

The family of Mr. Jose had waited desperately to find a suitable donor through the Mrithasanjeevani scheme. It was at that time that Father Kunthara, learning about the plight of Mr. Jose from his brother-in-law and seminarian Thomas Chittuparamban, came forward to offer his kidney.

Dr. Jose Thomas, consultant nephrologist at Rajagiri Hospital, confirmed the suitability of Father Kunthara’s kidney for transplant. Both Father Kunthara and Mr. Jose were admitted to the hospital on May 10. The transplant was successfully done on May 17 by a team led by Dr. Jose Thomas. The others in the medical team were Dr. Balagopal Nair, Dr. Sneha P. Simon, Dr. Appu Jose, Dr. Sachin George, and Dr. Shalini Ramakrishmanan, said a communication here. Mr. Jose has since been discharged.

