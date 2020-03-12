Preventive measures across district

In the wake of COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the government, the district panchayat on Thursday held an emergency meeting chaired by president Dolly Kuriakose. District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan and deputy medical offficer Savitha provided the directions for prevention.

Those who do not have any illness need not wear masks, informed Dr. Savitha. Using soap, wash hands and face thoroughly at least five times a day.

Dr. Kuttappan provided details on how to lessen the fear of the public against COVID-19 and the steps that the district panchayat office-bearers could take to clear the doubts of the people.

Chairpersons of standing committees of development, public works, welfare Jancy George, C.K. Ayyappankutty and P.C. Shyla respectively and other officers and staff of the district panchayat participated.

Flash inspection

The Legal Metrology Department on Thursday registered cases against 16 shops selling masks and sanitisers for various violations of norms of sale of packaged commodity.

Flash inspections were carried out by Legal Metrology in 121 establishments in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki. The shops included medical stores, surgical shops and supermarkets.

Many complaints had come in regarding the soaring prices of sanitisers and masks.

As part of the COVID-19 preventive activities, the District Collector has directed companies to disengage biometric device services. Akshaya Centres have been temporarily shut down to avoid gatherings. Camps also have been temporarily shut down.

A help desk was started at the South, North and Thripunithura railway stations that will be functioning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people reaching at railway station.