Prevent illegal entry in Ponnambalamedu, says HC

May 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Director of the Periyar Forest (West Division) shall ensure that no persons are allowed illegal entry into the Ponnambalamedu area of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, directed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

A Division Bench of the court issued the directive to forest officials in a suo motu case booked by the court following reports of some persons illegally entering the area and performing rituals a few days ago.

The authorities shall decide on setting up live camera surveillance in the region within two weeks. The Moozhiyar police shall inform the court of the progress of the investigation in the case booked following the illegal activities.

The State government informed the court that the police and the Forest department had booked separate cases in the incident and arrested three persons. The court will consider the case after two weeks.

