Preterm baby, nurtured by GH, ready to go home

A preterm neonate brought to the District General Hospital on May 9 was 23 days old and weighed 490 grams. The baby, delivered during the 24th week of gestation, now has achieved full-term growth, weighs 1.8 kg, and is ready to be discharged.

The mother of the baby is all smiles as she prepares to go home.

The 24X7 nursing and timely interventions during the crucial three months, especially with limited facilities, turned out to be a major achievement for the hospital, which has a sick newborn care unit (SNCU) with only Level 2B facilities without ventilators.

But the team at the GH gave the mother confidence to look forward. Nurturing a pre-term baby is common in medical colleges and private hospitals, but for a District General Hospital, it was a first.

Incidentally, a few days after delivery, the mother had gone into depression and had also lost consciousness when she had a glimpse of her baby girl for the first time. The size of the baby was just a little more than the size of her palm. For the couple, the baby looked too fragile to survive, after their long wait post an infertility treatment. As the initial hospital report was positive, they stood steadfast in hope. But in 23 days, they were at the end of their resources to keep the baby alive at a private hospital. Considering the financial stress, the shift to GH was a desolate move.

The private hospital, where the baby was born, had managed respiratory distress syndrome, providing the initial lung development impetus, besides putting the baby on the highest antibiotic dose available and providing ventilator support when needed.

The fact that GH took up the care of the baby which could have developed complications at any point was the risk taken by the hospital administration.

It was primarily systems control and teamwork that worked for the baby, said Dr. Anitha A., GH superintendent. Moreover, cleanliness and hygienic practices helped keep infections away. It was a major threat to the infant, she added.

Dr. Anil Kumar, head of the paediatric department, said that among several aspects that went into the care of the neonate, the Kangaroo Mother Care concept and skin-to-skin contact between the mother and the baby were prominent. Early detection of retinopathy of prematurity was a major intervention made to check blindness.

P.S. Sivaprasad, paediatrician and nodal officer for antimicrobial resistance for the district, said the baby once stable was de-escalated from high levels of antibiotics. The baby will be on a follow-up programme initially every two weeks. Like all preterm babies, the baby will also have a follow-up at the district early intervention centre (DEIC) for developmental milestones.