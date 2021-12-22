President visits IAC Vikrant for the first time

KOCHI

Navy, shipyard lauded for development of indigenous capabilities in ship building

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), Vikrant, which is under construction at the Cochin Shipyard, on Wednesday.

This was Mr. Kovind’s first visit to IAC. He was briefed on the progress of trials ahead of the commissioning of the vessel.

The President had a brief walk around the mighty carrier and expressed satisfaction at the progress being made. He appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and the Cochin Shipyard for the development of indigenous capabilities in ship building. It is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Mr. Kovind was quoted as saying in a release issued here.

Indigenous components account for about 76% of the total project cost of ₹19,341 crore, the release said. It comprises indigenous materials like steel and other equipment manufactured by Indian industrial houses and around 100 micro, small and medium enterprises. It has generated employment opportunities and bolstered the domestic economy. Nearly 2,000 shipyard and 13,000 non-yard personnel are engaged in the construction of IAC, the release added.

Mr. Kovind was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, and Madhu Nair, chairman and managing director of Cochin Shipyard, were among those present.