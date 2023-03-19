ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu lauds Lakshadweep’s community-based aquaculture for ornamental fish farming

March 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu with one of the beneficiaries of the community aquaculture initiative on Lakshadweep islands.

President Droupadi Murmu, on a visit to the Lakshadweep islands, joined an interactive session on Saturday with women beneficiaries of a novel programme of community aquaculture to promote ornamental fish farming. The President was apprised of the concept of community aquaculture centres for ornamentals, launched under an initiative of the ICAR - National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR).

Ms. Murmu praised the initiative, which played a role in enhancing the income of women islanders. The beneficiaries, who participated in the interactive session on Sunday, requested that the activities be expanded to improve their means of livelihood.

Speaking at the civic reception accorded to her on Saturday, the President appreciated the efforts of lCAR-NBFGR in helping develop the livelihood means of island women through the unique venture in which science and societal development were taken up utilising local bioresources.

The NBFGR has established a germplasm resource centre on Agatti island. The National Bureau had discovered four new marine ornamental shrimps and developed captive propagation technology. The members of the self-help group clusters were given training and they adopted the simplified technology. They were at present successfully running the community aquaculture units to rear ornamental shrimps and fishes, said NBFGR sources.

The activities related to rearing ornamentals has enhanced the means of a sustainable livelihood for the local population. The model holds the possibility for expansion to other Lakshadweep islands.

The President had at Saturday’s reception referred to the immense potential for seaweed cultivation and efforts to make the Lakshadweep islands the seaweed capital of the country in five years. Efforts are on to expand seaweed cultivation with the help of local communities, women SHGs, island cooperative societies, and private enterprises.

