Presented on Martyrs’ Day, Ernakulam district panchayat Budget preface warns of threat to secularism

January 30, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The district panchayat’s Budget for 2024-25 presented by vice-president Sanitha Rahim on Tuesday had an unusual preface.

Being presented on Martyrs’ Day marking the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Budget sought to reaffirm the ideals of the Father of Nation while drawing attention to the lighting of lamps in many households recently in connection with consecration of a temple. However, there was no mention of the temple’s name.

Ms. Rahim said it felt like a lamp lighted on the graveyard of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. “Efforts don’t cease here. Their aim is to eliminate what little is left of it. The report of the Archaeological Survey of India [ASI] on Gyanvapi mosque points at it,” she said in the preface that started with excerpts from the poem ‘1948, January 30’ by Gopikrishnan.

The ASI report had recently concluded that it could be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the mosque at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms. Rahim said that at a time when efforts to ‘destroy’ the Constitution were gathering momentum, those who desired peace, brotherhood, and humanity should come forward and uphold the ideals of freedom, fraternity, equality, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

“Observing Martyrs’ Day would not have been complete without drawing attention to the challenges to secularism enshrined in our Constitution,” Ms. Rahim told The Hindu when asked about the temple consecration finding a mention in the Budget preface.

The preface further said that by assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, the messenger of peace, the communal forces involved had believed that they could eliminate values that hindered their political agenda. However, they were mistaken as his martyrdom prompted the nation to hold on to the Constitutional values of fraternity and equality while further strengthening its foundation by adding secularism to those ideals later. However, the defeated were not sitting idle. They continued their efforts to weaken and rewrite the Constitution, which obstructed their political ideology marked with violence and hate, the preface said.

Ms. Rahim said she sought to uphold Gandhian principles and Constitutional values through the presentation of the Budget.

The preface ended with a criticism of the State government, accusing it of either usurping or hampering what little powers delegated to panchayats. The panchayat is being suffocated by the government by not sanctioning the allotted funds, while the treasury did not clear even bills worth ₹10,000 threatening development projects.

Incidentally, Ms. Rahim stepped down shortly after presenting the Budget in keeping with an intra-party understanding in the Congress.

