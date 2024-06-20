Presence of coliform bacteria confirmed in water samples from apartment complex in Kochi

Three samples tested by the Health department from DLF apartment complexes in Kakkanad are positive for Coliform bacteria, confirmed Health Minister Veena George.

A press release from the Public Relations department said on June 20 (Thursday) that 46 samples have been collected and sent for tests from borewells, domestic taps, overhead tanks, open wells and tanker lorry supplies.

According to the press release, bacterial presence has been found in several of the 19 samples for which results are available. The detailed reports are awaited however, the preliminary reports indicate the poor quality of water. Health department is carrying out super chlorination under the circumstances.

Health department personnel are also testing water samples twice a day from Thursday to ensure the quantity of chlorine in the water.

Medical officer has issued a notice to office-bearers of the residents’ association in the apartment complex, which houses around 4,095 residents in 15 towers. The notice has been issued in the wake of the spread of diarrhoea.

Supply of water that is suspected to have caused the spread of the disease has been stopped. Health workers were told to ensure water supplies only from healthy sources and to ensure proper chlorination of water. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that bath water and toilets are disposed of properly.

A total of 492 people had shown symptoms of diseases caused by contaminated water. A special survey was conducted on Thursday to determine the number of people affected.

Samples from two persons, who were under treatment have been sent for tests to the Public Health Laboratory and NIV in Alappuzha. Three more water samples have been dispatched for bacterial tests.

Health department is also holding medical camps to ensure that those affected received timely medical attention. Private hospitals and Ernakulam General Hospital have been involved in holding the medical camps, the communication added.

The District Medical Officer Sakeena K. visited the apartment complexes on Thursday to review the situation. An emergency meeting was also convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on the issues involved.

