Presence of coliform bacteria confirmed in water samples from apartment complex in Kochi

The presence of coliform bacteria has been confirmed in three water samples taken by the Health department from DLF apartment complexes in Kakkanad, according to Health Minister Veena George.

A press release from the Public Relations department said here on June 20 (Thursday) that 46 samples had been collected and sent for tests from borewells, domestic taps, overhead tanks, open wells and tanker lorry supplies.

According to the press release, bacterial presence has been found in several of the 19 samples for which results are available. Detailed reports are awaited. However, preliminary reports indicate the poor quality of water. Health department is carrying out super chlorination under the circumstances.

Department personnel are also testing water samples twice a day from Thursday to ensure the quantity of chlorine in the water.

The Health department has served a notice on office-bearers of the residents’ association in the apartment complex, which houses around 4,095 residents in 15 towers. The notice has been issued in the wake of the spread of diarrhoea.

Supply of water that is suspected to have caused the spread of the disease has been stopped.

A total of 492 people had shown symptoms of diseases caused by contaminated water. A special survey was conducted on Thursday to determine the number of people affected.

Samples from two persons, who were under treatment, have been sent for tests to the Public Health Laboratory and the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha. Three more water samples have been sent for bacterial tests.

The Health department is also holding medical camps to ensure that those affected received timely medical attention.

District Medical Officer Sakeena K. visited the apartment complexes on Thursday to review the situation. An emergency meeting was also convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh to take stock of the situation.