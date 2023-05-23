Prepare protocol for producing accused before doctors and magistrates, says Kerala High Court

May 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

A protocol to be followed while producing accused before magistrates and doctors should be drawn up on a war footing, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government.

A Division Bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kasur Edappagath asked the State government to report the progress of the preparation of the protocol on May 25 when the court considers the case. Though the State government sought two weeks for the preparation of the protocol, the court turned it down.

The court issued the instructions while considering a suo motu case in connection with the killing of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, early this month. The young woman was killed when a person who was taken to the hospital turned violent and attacked her and a few others.

Seeking views

The court suggested that the views of the organisations of doctors and judicial officers be sought before finalising the protocol.

The State government listed out the steps it had taken for promulgating an Ordinance for ensuring the safety of the health service personnel. However, the court pointed out that the discussion was centred on the protocol rather than the friction created by individuals in hospitals. The police shall exercise caution while presenting the accused before doctors and magistrates, the Bench directed.

The court impleaded the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association and the Kerala Judicial Officers Association in the case.

Compensation

The question of providing compensation to the parents of Vandana Das is a policy decision and hence the State government should decide on it, noted the Bench while considering a writ petition seeking to issue directives to the State government to provide a compensation of ₹1 crore to the parents of the deceased woman.

None of the relatives of the deceased woman have approached the court with such a plea. Let the State government take a call on the compensation component, the court said.