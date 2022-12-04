Preparatory works of Kochi Biennale reviewed

December 04, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Special drives will be held to ensure cleanliness in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry where the 13 venues of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which will begin on December 12, are located. Steps will be taken to remove water hyacinth and weeds from the beachfront and bio-toilets will be installed. 

Cochin Smart Mission Limited will repair the damaged walkway on the southern side of the Fort Kochi beach while more streetlights and CCTVs will be installed to augment security. Help desks will be set up to guide guests. Steps will be taken to ensure that ro-ro ferries in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor operate without hassles. The Revenue department has to ensure adequate parking space.

The decisions were made at a meeting held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mayor M. Anilkumar to take stock of preparatory works of the three-month-long biennale. District Collector Renu Raj and K.J. Maxi, MLA, too were present. 

