Preparatory works for synthetic track renovation gather pace

Kochi

17 November 2021 19:14 IST

PWD to assess strength of foundation of track at Maharaja’s College ground

Preparatory works ahead of the relaying of the synthetic track at the Maharaja’s College ground here have gathered pace after its initial delays.

The Public Works Department (PWD), entrusted with the execution of the project, will carry out an assessment of the strength of the track foundation. The college management had earlier formed a monitoring committee consisting of sportspersons, former students, and elected members to execute the relaying of the synthetic track.

The government had issued administrative sanction for the ₹6.9-crore renovation work. The Directorate of Collegiate Education had included the project among its other proposals in the annual plan for 2021-22.

Advertising

Advertising

The college authorities pointed out that steps will be taken to avoid any gaps in the preparatory works as the aim is to come up with a synthetic track of international standards. The PWD had suggested an assessment of the strength of the existing foundation in view of the waterlogging near the track. The lack of proper maintenance had affected the overall condition of the track, which was opened in 2007 at a project cost of around ₹5 crore.

The college management had sought the opinion of experts in the field of athletics on the existing shortcomings. A senior sportsperson in Thiruvananthapuram had provided his inputs on various aspects, including the need to assess the strength of the foundation.

The tender proceedings for the synthetic track will also be initiated by the PWD once the preparatory works are complete. Even though the authorities have not been able to set a deadline for the completion of the relaying, they pointed out that the intent is to speed up the process and clear the possible bureaucratic delays that may emerge in the way forward. The stadium is expected to have pits for long and high jump as part of the track relaying work.