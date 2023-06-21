Preparations on to bring 950 hectares under rice cultivation in Ernakulam

June 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Preparations are afoot to bring a total of around 2,400 acres under paddy cultivation, spread over five blocks, during the ensuing season in Ernakulam district.

Of these, around 510 hectares (more than 1,259 acres) will be under Virippu and around 440 hectares (nearly 1,086 acres) under pokkali rice cultivation.

Sources in the department of Agriculture said that preparations are in various stages to bring the fields under sowing. While in some areas along the coast, where pokkali rice is cultivated, land development is under way, in the other sowing has begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pokkali field preparations are in advanced stages in villages such as Kumbalanghi, where farmers are making last minute preparations for sowing. Kumbalangi panchayat will provide monetary support of around ₹2.32 lakh to farmers. The Kumbalanghi Chudukadu paddy field collective saw sowing last week. There will be more support forthcoming for the farmers as the season progresses. The monetary support is part of efforts to sustain the unique one-paddy and one-fish annual cycle.

Villages such as Kuzhuppilly, Pallippuram, Edvanakkad, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Kadamakkudy, Pizhala, Elamkunnappuzha, Ezhikkara, Chellanam, and some areas of Thripunithura have substantial extends of pokkali fields.

Canal cleaning

In the meanwhile, Ernakulam district panchayat has launched a drive to clean up storm water canals and canals irrigating paddy field collectives with a view to encourage more areas to come under rice cultivation this season. President of the panchayat Ullas Thomas said on Wednesday that the aim is to bring the entire fallow land in the district under cultivation over the next five years.

As a first step to this, cleaning of canals in Maradi panchayat has been launched. The work will be taken up in phases depending on the rain conditions, he added. A total of ₹1.10 crore has been set aside from the People’s Plan Fund for 2022-23 to ensure water flow in the canals that will irrigate the paddy fields.

Department of Agriculture, major Irrigation department, engineering departments of local government bodies and district panchayats will coordinate their works to clean the canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.