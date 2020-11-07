Preparations for local body polls in full swing

Preparations for the local body elections in the district, scheduled for December 10, are in full swing, according to a release from the district administration.

The printing of nomination sheets and postal vote applications has been completed. Training of returning and assistant returning officers too got over. Examination of electronic voting machines is in the final stages.

Nomination sheets printed at the Government Press in Kakkanad were handed over to the District Collector. They will be given to the returning officers from November 9.

Mock polling as part of EVM examination will be held at Kacheripady here on November 7 in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Ernakulam has 82 panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities, and a corporation, besides the district panchayat going to the polls.