Preparations complete for farm census in Ernakulam

December 20, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations for the 11th farm census in Ernakulam district have been completed. The census is being done under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication from the Public Relations department said here on Tuesday that the readiness for holding the census was announced by District Collector Renu Raj. The census will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will take place between December 21 and March 15. Around 600 temporary enumerators had been enlisted for the operations, the communication added.

Training of enumerators for the census has been completed. They will work under the supervision of statistical investigators and collect data using a mobile application. The enumerators will visit all households in the district. The first farm census was held in 1970-71, and since then, it has been held every five years in all States and Union Territories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US