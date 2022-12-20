Preparations complete for farm census in Ernakulam

December 20, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Preparations for the 11th farm census in Ernakulam district have been completed. The census is being done under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

A communication from the Public Relations department said here on Tuesday that the readiness for holding the census was announced by District Collector Renu Raj. The census will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will take place between December 21 and March 15. Around 600 temporary enumerators had been enlisted for the operations, the communication added.

Training of enumerators for the census has been completed. They will work under the supervision of statistical investigators and collect data using a mobile application. The enumerators will visit all households in the district. The first farm census was held in 1970-71, and since then, it has been held every five years in all States and Union Territories.