Preparation of inventory of valuables at temple begins

The preparation of an updated inventory of gold ornaments, stones, and other valuables at the Sree Poornathrayesa Temple at Thripunithura began on Friday.

The process is led by K.P. Sudhir, Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, based on a directive from the Supreme Court. Officials of the Cochin Devaswom Board said the evaluation would continue till Wednesday. The Registrar General can seek the help of Archaeology and Legal Metrology departments in preparing the inventory, they added.

The counsel for the Cochin Devaswom said the apex court had asked the authorities to prepare an inventory of gold and other valuables in a case filed by the erstwhile Cochin royal family against an order from a Division Bench of the High Court, which had asserted the right of the Devaswom Board to melt the old headgear and make a new one.

The petitioners said that the Devaswom authorities had failed to realise the unique antique quality and ritualistic value of the ornaments and other valuables at the temple.