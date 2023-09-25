ADVERTISEMENT

Premium motorcycle confiscated in Kochi for alleged tax evasion

September 25, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) on Monday seized a premium motorcycle registered outside the State allegedly to evade tax.

The motorcycle with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹33 lakh was intercepted during a vehicle checking drive along Perumbavoor-Kalady MC Road. The vehicle registered allegedly using a fake address in Himachal Pradesh to evade luxury tax was being used in Ernakulam. The registration was in the name of a Kochi resident.

It also emerged that the Himachal Pradesh Regional Transport Office had cancelled the registration of the vehicle after it was found that the documents submitted for registration were fake. The motorcycle was being used here without any valid documents. In between, the vehicle had been handed over to a resident of Perumbavoor by misleading him.

The vehicle will be restored to the owner only after he pays tax to the tune of around ₹6.50 lakh and produce relevant documents, said the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer. The motorcycle was seized by a team led by Ernakulam enforcement motor vehicle inspector Sreenivasa Chidambaram and comprising assistant motor vehicle inspectors Ratheesh M.V., Nishanth Chandran, and Semiyullah K.A.

