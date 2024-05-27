ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary report on Periyar fish kill submitted to govt.

Published - May 27, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Collector on Monday submitted the preliminary report prepared by the Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, who led a probe into the mass fish kill in the Periyar, to the government.

The report was submitted to Chief Secretary V. Venu and secretaries of the departments of Fisheries, Water Resources and Environment. The report has included preliminary findings by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), which had appointed an expert panel to probe the fish kill reported near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam and in areas including Vettukadavu, Eloor ferry, Cheranelloor, Varapuzha, Kadamakudy, and Kothad.

Kufos calls for special fund to monitor Periyar, suspects direct release of sulphur into river

The Sub Collector’s report is preliminary in nature as it has only compiled various reports and inferences made by the stakeholder departments. A final analysis of what triggered the mass fish kill will be possible only after getting the final report from Kufos, according to sources. The results from the testing of fish samples are expected to take more time. They are expected to give a clear indication of the actual cause of the mass fish kill, they said.

