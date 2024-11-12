 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pre-paid taxi counters for Sabarimala pilgrims: HC seeks Railways response

Published - November 12, 2024 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Southern Railway to inform the court about establishing prepaid taxi counters and other facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims at Chengannur railway station. The Bench passed the order when a suo motu case relating to the facilities being arranged for the Sabarimala pilgrims came up for hearing. Guruvayur Devaswom, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom Boards submitted that steps had been taken for providing adequate facilities to the pilgrims. The Chengannur municipality submitted that it has set up an information counter at the railway station.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:23 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.