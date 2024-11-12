Pre-paid taxi counters for Sabarimala pilgrims: HC seeks Railways response

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Southern Railway to inform the court about establishing prepaid taxi counters and other facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims at Chengannur railway station. The Bench passed the order when a suo motu case relating to the facilities being arranged for the Sabarimala pilgrims came up for hearing. Guruvayur Devaswom, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom Boards submitted that steps had been taken for providing adequate facilities to the pilgrims. The Chengannur municipality submitted that it has set up an information counter at the railway station.