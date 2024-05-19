ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-monsoon works in Kochi nearing completion, says Corporation Secretary

Published - May 19, 2024 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Pre-monsoon cleaning works are progressing in a time-bound manner in Kochi Corporation, said Secretary V. Chelsasini.

She said that canals and waterbodies within the Corporation limits have been cleaned up. She added that 243 cleaning works, launched in March, were nearing completion. All drains in the city limits have been cleaned up.

Besides, pumps of power varying between 6hp and 25hp have been deployed in flood-prone areas in the city. ‘Petti and para’ system has also been arranged for clearing overflow from canals. The suction-cum-jetting machine procured by the Corporation last year using funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited has played a vital role in cleaning the drainages along MG Road, Ms. Chelsasini said.

