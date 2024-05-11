Pre-monsoon cleanliness campaign on May 18, 19

A people’s campaign to clean up the surroundings will be held in the State on May 18 and 19 as part of the pre-monsoon drive, said Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh in Kochi on (May 11) Saturday.

The drive held in 20,000 wards will be led by people’s representatives. A meeting to coordinate the drive will be held on May 14. Each local body has been allotted ₹30,000 each for the drive. Local bodies can also use their own funds for the purpose.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had decided to undertake a pre-monsoon cleanliness drive. Voluntary bodies, Kudumbashree, political parties, and residents’ associations will be part of the campaign. Health and Local Self Government department have identified hotspots where flooding is possible.

