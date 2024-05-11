GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pre-monsoon cleanliness campaign on May 18, 19

Published - May 11, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A people’s campaign to clean up the surroundings will be held in the State on May 18 and 19 as part of the pre-monsoon drive, said Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh in Kochi on (May 11) Saturday.

The drive held in 20,000 wards will be led by people’s representatives. A meeting to coordinate the drive will be held on May 14. Each local body has been allotted ₹30,000 each for the drive. Local bodies can also use their own funds for the purpose.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had decided to undertake a pre-monsoon cleanliness drive. Voluntary bodies, Kudumbashree, political parties, and residents’ associations will be part of the campaign. Health and Local Self Government department have identified hotspots where flooding is possible.

Top News Today

