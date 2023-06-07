ADVERTISEMENT

Prayer meet held for peace in Manipur

June 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, and Archbishop Joseph Kalathiprambil at a prayer meeting organised by the KCBC at the Vallarpadam Basilica for restoration of peace in Manipur. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN 

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) organised a candlelit procession and a prayer meeting here on Wednesday for peace in Manipur.

KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis led the procession and the prayer meeting at the Marian pilgrim centre at Vallarpadam.

In his message, he said no one should be subjected to violence because of her or his religious belief.

The event was also meant to express solidarity with the families of those who had lost their dear and near ones in the violence and those who had lost their homes and property and had to flee the violence-hit areas in Manipur.

Besides bishops and priests, lay people and representatives of various religious orders participated in the procession and prayer meeting. The KCBC had welcomed all those who supported peace and unity of the country to join the programme.

The programme was organised on the second day of the monsoon session of the bishops’ council in Kochi. The session ends on Thursday. The bishops met leaders of religious congregations in the first session of the KCBC meet.

CONNECT WITH US