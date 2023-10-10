‘Prayanam’ for patients receiving palliative care at General Hospital

October 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

A tour programme titled ‘Nagarayathra’ for patients receiving palliative care at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, will be organised on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care day on October 14.

The event is being organised jointly by the palliative wing at the hospital and Kanivu, an action force featuring headload workers. Mayor M. Anilkumar will launch the programme on Saturday. The year-long programme envisages taking patients on a tour of destinations of their choice.

The volunteers will visit them twice a week and take them to parks, malls, religious places, and cultural centres. Kanivu will provide free autorickshaw service to transport them to the various destinations, according to a communication.

Around 1,000 patients had received services offered by the palliative wing at the hospital. Nearly 23 patients had gone on a flight journey in September last year as part of the innovative programmes being organised by the wing.

