Prathapan moves HC

T.N. Prathapan, MP, on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the government decision to provide liquor to alcoholics on prescription of the government hospital doctors.
In his petition, the Congress leader said that the decision would affect the social equilibrium of the State. It was really an assault on the medical ethics of doctors and an insult to the noble profession. Rather, the government should have taken steps to make effective use of various de-addiction centres for treating the alcoholics, he said.
