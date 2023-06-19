HamberMenu
Prakhar Jain from Kochi bags 21st rank in JEE (Advanced) 2023

June 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prakhar Jain, a student of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Kochi, has bagged all-India rank 21 and is the Kerala topper in JEE (Advanced) 2023. The results were announced by IIT Guwahati, which conducted the examinations. He also achieved all-India rank of 59 in JEE Mains 2023. He scored 312 marks out of 360.

He is the son of Piyush Jain, deptuy general manager at BPCL-Kochi Refinery, and Surabhi Jain, a homoeopath. He said on Monday that he planned to join IIT Mumbai to purse B.Tech in Computer Science. He said he expected to move into areas of data analysis and Artificial Intelligence. Prakhar had qualified in the Indian National Mathematics Olympiad 2022 and the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad 2023.

