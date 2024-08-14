Praise for health initiatives of Maneed panchayat and Eloor municipality in Ernakulam

Maneed panchayat and Eloor municipality have earned government recognition for their various initiatives in the health sector.

Maneed won the first position in the category of panchayats across the State under the ‘Ardhra Keralam’ award for 2022-23 given for local bodies implementing various projects in the health sector. The award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Eloor won the second place in the category of municipalities.

Maneed won the award for its initiatives in cleanliness, care for the elderly, and fight against lifestyle disease and drugs. It was recognised for coming up with a comprehensive document on the health status of people across various wards. The document includes details on lifestyle diseases, besides birth and death rate.

The document also has information on systems installed in households for effective waste management. It has data on houses with wells and sanitation facilities.

The family health centre at Maneed had earlier won praise for implementing innovative and participatory public service delivery. The centre scored in evaluation parameters that included lab and pharmacy facilities, outpatient services, and other innovative programmes.

Eloor municipality, which won second place in the category of municipalities, received praise for constructing a primary health centre after the old building was extensively damaged in the 2018 deluge. The civic body also set up urban health wellness centres at Manjummal and Pathalam, besides starting a homoeo dispensary.