PPE kits for police

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has donated 500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the police in Wayanad constituency.
District Congress Committee president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, handed over the kits to District Collector Adeela Abdulla and District Police Chief R. Ilango on Thursday.
The Wayanad district police would get 250 kits while the police in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts would share the rest, said Mr. Balakrishnan.
Mr. Gandhi had gifted 50 thermal scanners, hand wash, sanitisers, and masks to various government departments in his constituency a few weeks ago.
