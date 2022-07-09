Power tariff hike: industry representatives to approach govt.

‘Higher power charges will dissuade entrepreneurs from launching enterprises in State’

The Kerala State Productivity Council (KSPC) has said that it will approach the Chief Minister, Electricity Minister and Industries Minister against the backdrop of the recent hike in electricity charges. The decision was taken at a day-long meeting of industry representatives on Friday, which was addressed, among others, by B. Ashok, Chairman, Kerala State electricity Board Limited (KSEBL).

Industry representatives were of the view that the recent hike in power tariff would result in higher charges for existing industries, besides dissuading entrepreneurs from launching new enterprises in the State. The meeting also observed that the electricity charge hike had come at a time when the State government was targeting to create one lakh new enterprises in the current financial year.

Big industrial units like Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore and Travancore Chemicals will be among the units that will be hit by the hike in power charges.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said the industries had just 20% share in the total electricity consumption in Tamil Nadu in the 1980s. The share of industrial consumption of electricity in Tamil Nadu has now risen to 60%. However, in Kerala, the share of industrial consumption of electricity has come down to 20% from the previous 60%, he said.

The Kerala State Small Industries’ Association had sought exemption for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from power tariff hike. Association president M. Khalid said MSMEs were recovering from nearly two years of shutdown and facing severe rise in raw material cost.

The convention of industries was held under the aegis of the productivity council. Senior industry leaders and management representatives participated in the meet.