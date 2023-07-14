Power supply restored at sports hostel at Panampilly Nagar

July 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Friday restored power supply to the Government Sports Hostel at Panampilly Nagar after it was disconnected following non-payment of dues.

The connection was restored after the District Sports Council cleared a bill of ₹13,000. P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, and president of the council, said the KSEB authorities had handed over the bill to the hostel instead of submitting it at the office of the council. The secretary was away in Idukki, and the confusion occurred as the bill was handed over to the hostel, he added.

Mr. Sreenijin said bill payment was usually done through cheque as per norms. The bill was paid in cash on Friday itself to restore power supply without delay. Around 250 residents are housed at the hostel managed by the council.