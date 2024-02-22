Power supply to Ernakulam Collectorate restored following Collector’s intervention

February 22, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The power supply to the offices in Ernakulam District Collectorate that was disconnected by officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board on February 20 (Tuesday) was restored on February 21 (Wednesday) following an assurance given by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh to the board authorities that pending dues would be settled before March 31.

Nearly 30 offices had plunged into darkness after the board officials from the Thrikkakara Electrical Section disconnected the supply on Tuesday after arrears mounted to about ₹57 lakh. Mr. Umesh, who spoke to the board authorities, assured them that the dues would be settled before March 31 and the power supply was restored by Wednesday morning.

The district administration has asked heads of various offices/departments, that faced action, to contact their head offices in Thiruvananthapuram and take necessary steps to settle the dues. The officials of the erring offices/departments had pointed out the delay in release of funds from their head offices as the reason for the increasing dues. The board had issued repeated reminders asking these offices to pay up or face action.

The district administration has decided to carry out a study on resuming solar panel power project, which ran into trouble following neglect on the part of authorities. Though panels were set up to generate about 60 kilo watt power, it turned defunct for want of repair and maintenance. A decision on whether to resume the project would be taken after seeking expert opinion, according to the authorities.

