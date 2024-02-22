GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power supply in Ernakulam Collectorate restored following Collector’s intervention

February 22, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The power supply to the offices in Ernakulam District Collectorate that was disconnected by officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board on February 20 (Tuesday) was restored on February 21 (Wednesday) following an assurance given by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh to the board authorities that pending dues would be settled before March 31.

Nearly 30 offices had plunged into darkness after the board officials from the Thrikkakara Electrical Section disconnected the supply on Tuesday after arrears mounted to about ₹57 lakh. Mr. Umesh, who spoke to the board authorities, assured them that the dues would be settled before March 31 and the power supply was restored by Wednesday morning.

The district administration has asked heads of various offices/departments, that faced action, to contact their head offices in Thiruvananthapuram and take necessary steps to settle the dues. The officials of the erring offices/departments had pointed out the delay in release of funds from their head offices as the reason for the increasing dues. The board had issued repeated reminders asking these offices to pay up or face action.

The district administration has decided to carry out a study on resuming solar panel power project, which ran into trouble following neglect on the part of authorities. Though panels were set up to generate about 60 kilo watt power, it turned defunct for want of repair and maintenance. A decision on whether to resume the project would be taken after seeking expert opinion, according to the authorities.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / public officials / government departments

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.