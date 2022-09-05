Power failure disrupts functioning of Regional Public Health Lab in Ernakulam

ADVERTISEMENT

The functioning of the Regional Public Health Laboratory here has been hit after a suspected overload resulted in failure of the electricity meter.

A poster stating that tests cannot be conducted at the lab till further notice welcomes visitors. Machines are not working in view of the power failure, it says. Many depend on the regional health lab for carrying out tests for dengue, leptospirosis, new-born screening and RT-PCR. Besides Ernakulam, samples from Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad are also tested at the facility, according to authorities.

Sudha Dileep Kumar, Kochi Corporation councillor representing the Ernakulam central ward, said the lab authorities stated that they had informed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) about the power failure. When contacted, KSEB officials said overload had resulted in the damage of the electricity meter. They said it was the duty of the Public Works department to resolve the issue. The KSEB said the lab had incurred electricity bill arrears to the tune of ₹7 lakh, she said.

The lab authorities said power was restored partially on Tuesday evening. “However, the KSEB authorities have informed us not to operate all the sections as there were chances of overloading, resulting in further damage of the system. As we have pending samples received from the four districts, we are unable to accept new samples till the situation turns normal,” they said.

The authorities said a permanent solution could be reached only by installing a separate transformer for the lab. They accepted that the electricity bill arrears were around ₹7 lakh. “We have requested the Health department through the District Medical Officer to release the funds,” they said.