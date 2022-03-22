Poultry farmers, traders seek govt intervention

Spiralling prices of feed, chicks affecting sector

Poultry farmers and traders have said it is important for the government to intervene in the market to control prices even as there has been a sharp fall in poultry meat production in the state.

Binny Immatty, State president of the Poultry Farmers' and Traders' Samithi, said there had been a fall in production after small-scale poultry farmers withdrew from the business in the face of a fall in prices between June and December last year.

He claimed that the price of poultry meat fell by ₹30 to ₹50 between June and December last year, forcing small-scale farmers to withdraw from the scene because of the lack of profitability.

The price of poultry feed too had spiralled during the past one year, he said. The price had more than doubled between the COVID-19 lockdown period and now. Over the past fortnight, the price had increased by ₹2.40 a kg. The price rise has had a big impact on the farming sector, he said.

The price of chicks too had gone up from ₹25 to ₹40, which hit small-scale farmers, who depend on supply of chicks from neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu. The rise in the input costs have also seen the production cost going up from ₹97 to ₹104. The rising heat during the summer has also led to increase bird death rates, he said.

The rising price trend has also been witnessed in the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in the recent months, he said

The poultry farmers and traders feel that the argument by hoteliers that poultry meat price was too high could not be accepted and claimed the hoteliers had not been willing to support the farmers by paying a higher price even when poultry meat price ruled low.

The farmers and traders are of the view that the State government should announce a subsidy for poultry feed in the face of rising prices.