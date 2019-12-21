Potholes aplenty on city roads, High Court told

The amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court in the wake of the death of a youth in a road accident in the city on Friday informed the court that roads across Kochi, particularly those near educational institutions, were “littered” with potholes, posing threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

In a report submitted to the court, it was pointed out that several roads were now being resurfaced on a war footing. But the repairs appeared prima facie to be superficial and cosmetic.

Amici curiae S. Krishna, Vinod Bhat, and P. Deepak submitted in the report that footpaths/walkways were uneven at all places and dotted with open slabs with no alerts or waning boards, posing danger to pedestrians. Besides, encroachments on footpaths by street vendors posed a serious threat to pedestrians. Building and road materials, including debris strewn on road margins, are another reason for accidents involving two-wheelers. Service roads running parallel to the national highway have become virtual parking spaces.

Shoddy tarring

A few roads have been tarred. However, hasty and shoddy tarring leaves much to be desired, the report said. The amici curiae suggested that the authorities be instructed to file periodic action taken reports as continuous monitoring was essential.

Meanwhile, the PWD submitted that it had 85 km of roads within the corporation area.

A few roads have developed potholes owing to heavy traffic and work undertaken by the KWA and KSEB. Repair work on those roads is nearing completion.

Permission sought

In fact, all roads owned by the PWD in the city, except a 2.5-km stretch, will be made pothole-free by December 31. However, the KWA has sought permission to continue its utility work on the Vyttila-Ponnuruni-Palarivattom road.

The work undertaken by KSEB on Santo Gopalan Road and Vennala-Palachuvadu Road is in the final stages. The bituminous work proposed by the PWD on these roads can be completed only by January 2020.

The court reminded the authorities that roads repair work should be undertaken on a war footing. It also noted that the photographs attached to the report of the amici curiae bared the condition of roads.

The court expressed hope that the authorities would take necessary action to repair damaged roads.