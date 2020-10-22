Potholed roads: HC orders action against engineers, contractors

Kochi

22 October 2020 09:40 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation Secretary in-charge who appeared in person before the court to take action against the engineers and contractors who were responsible for the bad condition of roads in the city.

The Secretary in-charge appeared before the court in response to a directive of the court passed against the backdrop of flooding of city roads in the recent heavy rain.

Justice Devan Ramachandran had observed that it was distressing that in spite of the fact that a final judgment had been delivered making contractors and engineers personally responsible for the condition of roads, the Corporation “remained deaf, blind and mute even to the deplorable condition of roads, even in front of their main office on Park Avenue.”

The court had further observed that it failed to understand why the corporation was adopting such a casual attitude particularly when craters and potholes on the road could cause accidents at any point of time.