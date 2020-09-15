Potholed roads give a bumpy ride to motorists

KOCHI

15 September 2020 00:31 IST

Authorities yet to take proactive steps to repair them

Severely potholed roads in the city are giving a nightmarish experience to motorists, with the Kochi Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD), and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) not taking proactive steps to repair them.

Parts of the Kundannoor-Pettah NH corridor are in a shoddy state, although the PWD (NH Wing) claimed that it had been repairing the stretch through patch work and paving of concrete blocks.

Similar is the case with arterial roads. Motorists are often caught unawares by potholes dotting Banerjee Road and Park Avenue Road. Officials of the PWD (Roads Wing) blamed CSML for the state of affairs.

While acknowledging that several roads are in a bad state, CSML sources attributed the delay in carrying out repair work to the ongoing drainage work. This occurred because there was shortage of labourers due to COVID curbs. Road restoration work will pick pace once drainage work reaches a satisfactory level, they added.

With the departments concerned not restoring roads, traffic police personnel had mobilised men and materials and repaired several roads, including Kundannoor Junction, a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, the works standing committee chairman of the Kochi Corporation attributed the poor condition of roads to the ongoing strike by contractors, seeking clearing of dues. “I spoke to the Mayor, and she assured that a portion of dues would be settled this week. Repair work will resume after that,” he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) too is under fire for the shoddy condition of service roads on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. Officals in the agency attributed waterlogging due to absence of drains as the reason. “We wrote many times to our headquarters, seeking funds for building drains. A reply is awaited,” they said.