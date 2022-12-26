Potholed roads dampen festive season in Kochi

December 26, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Innumerable roads that run through residential colonies and commercial avenues in Kochi are in dire need of repair, with contractors not taking up patch and resurfacing work citing dues dating back to 2019.

The Kochi Corporation, which has been citing rain as among the reasons for not being able to execute repair work, has been caught on the backfoot as the rains took a break over a fortnight ago. The result is that people have to put up with rickety roads this festive season.

Terming the condition of many roads as alarming, Kuruvilla Mathew, State general secretary of Residents’ Associations’ Coordination Council (RACO), said the civic body had failed to restore even damaged portions of the arterial Thammanam-Pullepady Road, where loose paver blocks endanger the life of motorists and pedestrians.

He blamed slack coordination among agencies such as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and those who own roads for indiscriminate trenching for laying pipelines and cables and not restoring them in time. “Encroachments and unsafe footpaths and road shoulders have made matters worse for road users with the result that accidents and traffic snarls have become the norm in the city,” said Mr. Mathew.

On the deteriorating condition of roads maintained by local bodies, Kerala Government Contractors’ Association president Varghese Kannampilly said they were not designed for high traffic density and overloaded goods carriers. “The over three-year delay in clearing contractors’ dues and the resultant unwillingness to participate in tenders have made things worse. There are other grave anomalies such as non-revision of rates for raw materials. For instance, we get only ₹6,500 per barrel of bitumen, while it costs over ₹10,000 in the market,” he added.

The Corporation could save considerable amount of money and clear its dues to contractors if it focused on preventive maintenance by deploying a mobile pothole repair unit, said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Opposition in the civic body. “There is little use repairing potholes after a public outcry following accidents that claim lives,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the public works standing committee, said the assurance of clearing contractors’ dues by December 23 had failed to materialise. “Subsequently, contractors are bidding for only work done using general funds and those that get ‘payment priority’. Even the committee that I head is helpless since many decisions are being taken at the level of officials. Even as the civic body cites inadequate funds, there is none to oversee whether clogged drains are being cleaned for which huge sums were allocated,” she added.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said most contractors were unwilling to take up BMBC resurfacing work, citing high investment and delay in getting payment. “Most of them are keen on doing drainage construction since they can settle bills for raw materials [like steel and cement] at a later date. This is not possible for aggregate and bitumen needed for road work,” he said.