Potholed, ill-lit arterial roads, bridges dampen Kochi’s Onam

Kochi

20 August 2021 00:26 IST

Festival shoppers have a nightmarish ride on Thammanam-Pullepady road

There is no let-up in travel woes of commuters and pedestrians in Kochi despite the Onam festive season, thanks to potholed and heavily encroached upon roads, bridges and footpaths in the city.

The worst is the plight of Thammanam-Pullepady road, which was improperly restored after being trenched by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The Kochi Corporation has done little to restore the stretch, although KWA says it had remitted the necessary funds for the restoration work. The result is that it is next to impossible to use one side of the notoriously narrow road, prompting motorists to use the wrong side.

The corporation owns the crucial corridor and is responsible for its upkeep, although the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) is expected to develop it into a four-lane stretch. Onam shoppers and regular commuters are having a nightmarish ride through the stretch that provides connectivity between the NH bypass and MG Road, while pedestrians have to risk their life and walk.

Advertising

Advertising

Undulated bridges

Another corridor that is perennially in bad shape is the trio of Goshree bridges that link the city with the Goshree Islands, Cherai and North Paravur. The heavily undulated bridges and their approach spans develop potholes at frequent intervals, causing accidents and slowing down traffic.

The Goshree Islands Development Authority is under fire for the shoddy condition of the Goshree bridges that were commissioned 15 years ago. A scene from the second Goshree bridge. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Goshree Action Council and Nerkazhcha Vedi, both NGOs, have been in the forefront of agitations demanding that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) ensure safe commuting through the bridges and their approach roads. “Innumerable accidents, including fatal ones, have occurred after two-wheeler riders and others were caught unawares by potholes. The GIDA must wake up from its slumber and ensure that repair and resurfacing are done on a war footing, rather than cite lame excuses,” said Majnu Komath, chairman of the council.

Referring to a ‘machua’ accident in the backwaters off Bolghatty Island many decades ago that claimed seven lives, Mr. Komath spoke of how the then government reintroduced a proper boat that had been pulled out of service earlier, within 24 hours of the accident. “Likewise, GIDA must not wait for fatal accidents to happen, before it gets its act together. Rather, they must be prevented, by ensuring safe commuting.”

It is sad that civic and other agencies have failed to ensure pothole-free roads, despite Onam, said Abhijit K. John, president of Nerkazhcha. “Lack of street lights has worsened the risk posed by potholes,” Mr. John said.

Sources in GIDA said potholes on two bridges were repaired during the past week. A huge pothole on the second bridge will be repaired within a day. Efforts are under way to install LED street lights on all three bridges, they added.