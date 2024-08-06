Pothanikkad veterinary dispensary in Ernakulam inaugurated

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani has said that the government is taking stock of the losses suffered by dairy farmers in Wayanad district affected by heavy rain and massive landslide.

The Minister added that the government was collecting details of the number of farmers who lost animals, other affected dairy farmers, and cattle sheds that were destroyed.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Pothanikkad veterinary dispensary on August 5 (Monday). The dispensary, built at a cost of ₹50 lakh, was constructed under the State’s animal care and health programme, said a press release here.

“Government-owned Kerala Feeds will provide 580 bags of cattle feed, and the Kerala Livestock Development Board will supply five tonnes of cattle feed. The feed is being sourced from other districts and will be delivered to Wayanad. The government is arranging feed for three months,” she said. The Karnataka government had promised to send maize stems, she added.

A team of ten veterinary doctors was in the landslide-hit areas treating animals under the aegis of the Indian Veterinary Association. Dairy farmers who lost their cattle in the landslides would receive compensation through the National Calamity Relief Fund’s compensation package.

The Minister also launched the fifth phase of immunisation against foot and mouth disease in cattle and the second round of immunisation against lumpy skin disease.

The immunisation programme was inaugurated at Pothanikkad Farmers’ Bank Auditorium at 10 a. m. Pothanikkad panchayat president Saji K. Varghese presided.

The Minister said that a programme was being planned in the State to provide interest-free loans to dairy farmers, with the government paying the interest directly to the lender. Besides, the State government, with support from the Central government, would implement a comprehensive insurance programme for the dairy sector, she added.

