Potential of water-resistant materials in restoring houses corroded by tidal flooding to be explored

December 22, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The constant corrosion of buildings along coastal areas under the impact of the ever-worsening tidal flooding may have a potential solution in sight.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Equinoct, a community-sourced modelling solution provider, with the Structural Engineering Research Centre of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Chennai on Tuesday may prove a harbinger to that.

“The MoU allows the deployment of a salt- and water-resistant material — one such possibility being the use of textile reinforced concrete — which is the result of 13 years of research in the restoration of selected households facing extensive corrosion under the influence of tidal flooding along the coastal stretches of Ernakulam. Unlike normal concrete, this material does not need corrosion-prone steel for structural reinforcements. With its lack of thickness to go with its anti-salinity features, it can be used more like a plastering material,” said Equinoct chief executive officer C.G. Madhusoodhanan.

If not marred by unforeseen circumstances, it may be rolled out in the next couple of months. It will be the first such pilot project to test the feasibility and strength of the material. The Structural Engineering Research Centre, which holds the patent for the material, also seems open to technology transfer at a later stage facilitating production of the material as an entrepreneurial initiative of women’s collectives in coastal areas.

“The Centre has been mostly rendering its expertise to national-level projects and private business conglomerates. Our MoU marks the beginning of an attempt to link premium scientific expertise to finding solutions to local-level issues and climate change-driven problems. The goal is not to limit the linkage to finding solutions but generating community-level livelihoods as well,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.

Equinoct had been distributing tidal flood marking calendars to all households in the coastal belt of Ernakulam. It was part of an elaborate programme being implemented with like-minded organisations — M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Community Resource Centre Puthenvelikkara, ASAR, and Resilient Destinations Foundation — to evolve community solutions to challenges posed by tidal flooding.

A tidal flood calendar app has also been launched for the more tech-savvy among community members. Both the calendar and the app will enable marking the days of tidal flooding, time, and the height to which the water rose.